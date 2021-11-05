The good and bad of a resurrected Superfund

According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the Superfund could slap the American chemical industry with $1.211 billion additional costs per year and risk more than a thousand industry-related jobs. The council also issued a warning that “for specific chemicals and specific plan operations, the added costs from the taxes could exceed profit margins.
If reinstated, the excise tax would double the 1995 rates, and chemical sales would incur a tax rate range between 44 cents and $9.74 per ton. Of the 42 chemicals on the fund’s roster, 10 are top players in the petrochemical industry and are used to manufacture many consumer goods.
One of the chemicals with the highest tax, benzene, is used to produce a vast spectrum of products, such as plastics, dyes, spray paint, detergents, and drugs. Potassium hydroxide is another chemical on the list used to make soap, alkaline batteries, fabric, wart treatments, and diagnose fungal infections. So, the tax would “hit home” for consumers.