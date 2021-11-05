The good and bad of a resurrected Superfund

Update November 16, 2021: Congress passed a bipartisan infastructure bill 221 to 213 in the early hours of November 6, 2021. According to the White House, it contains a provision that will "deliver the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in American history by cleaning up Superfund and brownfield sites." President Biden signed the bill into law on November 15. More details to follow.

The Superfund — formally known as the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) — just might be awakened from a 27-year sleep. And like so many government directives, it entertains both advocates and opponents

The Carter administration established the Superfund in 1980 to offset the high price tags associated with remediating uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites. John Beaty, Avalara’s excise tax general manager, confirmed that 44,000 waste sites currently exist, and 1,300 sit on the national priority list. The excise tax was applied to a list of 42 chemicals used predominantly in the oil, gas, and chemical industries. The Reagan administration renewed the tax for another round, but in 1995 Congress allowed it to lapse.