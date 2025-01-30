Top tips for accounting firms: How to determine property taxability

Another way you can help your clients is to make sure they don’t pay tax on property that’s not taxable. Unfortunately, legislation is always changing so you need a reliable way to track the latest rules and regulations across all the jurisdictions where your clients have property. An advanced property tax compliance solution with a built-in repository of property tax information can help.
Eight states exempt all personal property from taxation: Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and, most recently, Wisconsin. Five states exempt personal property for most businesses: Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Some counties create minimum thresholds under which businesses that have assets or annual revenues below a certain amount aren’t required to file property tax returns. Thresholds can also apply to specific properties listed on a return. For example, you might ask yourself whether it makes sense to lump all of a client’s computers together or break them out separately to fall below the threshold.
Some jurisdictions exempt business inventory or vehicles. In other jurisdictions, vehicles and inventory are subject to personal property tax.
Intangible assets may be exempt; these can sometimes include canned computer software, software embedded in robots used for manufacturing, and digital assets.
Ghost assets are items that are reflected on the books but may no longer be owned and shouldn’t be reported. Broken laptops, shopping carts that are missing wheels, malfunctioning security cameras, and defunct conveyor belts are examples. Another common mistake businesses make is to continue to report installation costs associated with software or equipment bought years ago, so they’re still paying tax on those services.
Using a spreadsheet to try to spot ghost assets and track exemptions is cumbersome. With an advanced property tax compliance solution, you simply check a box to indicate the property is nonreportable or nontaxable. You can then generate a report to show your clients a list of nontaxable properties, so they have a clear picture of how you’re saving them money.