Top tips for accounting firms: How to determine property taxability

As an accountant, you want to help your clients pay only the tax they owe — on or before when payments are due. Property tax overpayment or penalties can affect profitability and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Accounting service providers can add property tax compliance to their practice to attract new clients. Although this is a complex area, automation can help bring speed and accuracy to the process.

A critical part of providing property tax compliance services is understanding what property is taxable and what property isn’t subject to property taxation. But each jurisdiction’s property tax rules are different.

To help you determine property taxability, we’ve summed up these key concepts and questions to consider: