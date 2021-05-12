The true cost of freeing Floridians from some sales tax – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Perhaps the most convoluted sales tax holiday of the three is a “recreation” tax holiday the Senate has dubbed “Freedom Week” (written with initial capital letters), which encourages Floridians to purchase “admissions and supplies used to enjoy the entertainment options and natural beauty Florida has to offer.” From July 1 through July 7, 2021, the following items would be eligible for a full or partial sales tax exemption:

Boating and water supplies The first $25 of the sales price of goggles, snorkels, and swimming masks The first $50 of the sales price of safety flares The first $75 of the sales price of life jackets and coolers The first $75 of the sales price of paddles and oars The first $150 of the sales price of kneeboards, wakeboards, water skis, and recreational inflatable water floats or tubes capable of being towed The first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards The first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks

Camping supplies The first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights The first $50 of the sales price of camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags The first $200 of the sales price of tents

Fishing supplies The first $5 of the sales price of bait or fishing tackle, if sold individually The first $10 of the sales price if multiple bait or fishing tackle items are sold together The first $30 of the sales price of tackle bags or boxes The first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels, if sold individually The first $150 of the sales price of rods and reels sold as a set

General outdoor supplies The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen or insect repellant The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets The first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses The first $200 of the sales price of binoculars The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills

Sports equipment Any item used in individual or team sports (except clothing or footwear) with a sales price of $40 or less



Sales tax holidays are typically a pain point for retailers, especially those handling sales tax manually. Freedom Week would amplify the pain by providing partial sales tax exemptions for more than 20 products or product categories. Yet HB 7061 would also authorize dealers to absorb the sales tax, meaning they could opt to pay sales tax on behalf of a purchaser. While this would take a bite out of profits, it could help reduce the complexity of compliance.

Freedom Week also creates an exemption for state park annual passes purchased during the July 1–7 window, and for the full price of admissions to certain events occurring between July 1 and December 31, 2021 (provided the tickets are purchased July 1–7). The following types of admissions are eligible:

Cultural events

Fitness facilities

Movies

Museums

Music

Specified performances

Sporting events

The other two sales tax holidays described in HB 7061 are more traditional. Though they do have price restrictions, for the most part, they provide full sales tax exemptions rather than partial exemptions.