UK HMRC launches VAT number checker

In preparation for the UK leaving the EU VAT regime from 1 January 2021, HMRC has launched an online VAT number checker service.

The provides a real-time check that a UK VAT number is valid, plus the name and address of the taxpayer holding the number. It is important when dealing on B2B transactions in particular that parties verify each otherâs VAT numbers in case of irregularities, including fraud.

This service is being launched as the UK leaves the VIES EU VAT number validation service. It can be found here.