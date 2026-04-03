At this stage, HMRC and DBT have not confirmed that Peppol will be the core interoperability network. However, given:



The consultation’s decentralised preference

The U.K. will implement a 4-corner interoperability model

EN 16931 alignment

The MTD philosophy

The absence of a centralised clearance platform

Peppol emerges as the only mature decentralised network currently aligned with this strategy. It should however be noted that the Digital Business Networks Alliance’s B2B Digital Highway network (DBNAlliance) already supports cross-border invoicing to/from the U.K. today, albeit with a focus on supporting e-invoicing in, to, and from the U.S. and North America. The adoption of Peppol is also consistent with the direction taken by multiple other jurisdictions:



Belgium implemented mandatory structured B2B e-invoicing from 1 January 2026, with invoices transmitted via the decentralised Peppol network (no e-reporting yet but this will be introduced in 2028).

Singapore has implemented the GST InvoiceNow Requirement, a phased mandate built on InvoiceNow, Singapore’s national e-invoicing network based on Peppol.

The United Arab Emirates is progressing its national e-invoicing programme and has published Peppol PINT AE specifications — strong signals that a Peppol-aligned approach is central to the forthcoming mandate.

In addition, several countries have adopted Peppol as the chosen network/standard on a voluntary or ecosystem-led basis, creating an established pattern of Peppol-based interoperability frameworks. This includes Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Peppol’s global adoption pattern reinforces why it is increasingly seen as the best fit for the U.K.’s decentralised, market-led approach.

A strong possibility: A U.K.-specific PINT implementation

Beyond the network layer, the data model direction is equally important. Based on HMRC/DBT concept work and the activities of the U.K. Peppol Working Group, it appears a strong possibility that the U.K. will implement a local version of the Peppol International Invoice (PINT).

PINT provides:



A globally aligned invoice model

A core structure based on EN 16931

Jurisdiction-specific extensions applied in a controlled and interoperable manner

The existence of the PINT UK Invoice and Credit Note – demonstration version signals that modelling work has already been undertaken to embed U.K. VAT requirements within the PINT framework. If adopted formally, a U.K. PINT specification would:



Preserve cross-border interoperability

Align with EN 16931 and its 2026 ViDA-aligned update

Capture U.K. VAT rules through jurisdiction-specific extensions

Provide scalable infrastructure should digital reporting be introduced later

The technical and governance signals increasingly point in this direction.

The U.K. Peppol Working Group

OpenPeppol has established a dedicated UK Working Group. Its mission is:



“To foster a collaborative, member-driven community that advances Peppol adoption in the UK by developing UK-appropriate business document specifications that incorporate national requirements, and to provide a testing facility for Service Providers to pilot and validate these specifications.”

The Working Group has an initial duration of 18 months, indicating structured development activity aligned with the 2029 timeline. The core objectives are to:



Establish a collaborative implementer community. Develop U.K.-appropriate Peppol specifications. Capture HMRC national requirements into jurisdiction-specific rules. Provide a Peppol Testbed testing environment. Support potential HMRC Proof of Concept initiatives.

The likely deliverables of the Working Group will include:



U.K. invoice and credit note specifications

Governance arrangements for Peppol in the U.K.

Testing environment and procedures

Indicative implementation timeline