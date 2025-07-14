In February 2025, HMRC and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) launched a 12-week consultation to gather views on promoting e-invoicing across U.K. businesses and the public sector. The goal was to understand how e-invoicing could support wider digital transformation and help close the VAT gap.
The consultation focused on several areas, including:
- Evaluating suitable e-invoicing models for the U.K.
- Considering whether e-invoicing should be voluntary or mandatory
- Exploring how real-time reporting could complement invoice digitisation
The government identified productivity, faster payments, and reduced administrative costs as key benefits. From a tax compliance perspective, standardised e-invoicing could reduce reporting errors and strengthen the U.K.’s response to the VAT gap.
The consultation closed on 7 May 2025. Responses are now under review and will help shape advice to ministers. A summary of the consultation feedback will be published on gov.uk in due course.