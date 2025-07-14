The U.K.’s value-added tax (VAT) gap — the difference between the VAT His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) expects to collect and what it actually receives — was estimated at £8.9 billion for the 2023–2024 tax year, representing 5.0% of the total theoretical VAT liability. This marks a significant decrease from the previous year’s revised figure of £13.1 billion (7.8%).

The VAT gap arises from various causes, including honest errors, late payments, corporate insolvency, and deliberate fraud. As governments seek to reduce lost revenue, many are turning to e-invoicing to improve visibility and encourage timely, accurate tax reporting.