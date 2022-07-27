Uncharted territory: How to tax NFT sales

NFTs grew out of blockchain, a decentralized, “peer-to-peer network that sits on top of the internet.” Blockchain emerged in October 2008 during the Great Recession, when trust in traditional financial processes was wavering. Bitcoin, a virtual currency that represents “the first application of blockchain technology,” was introduced in 2009.

The first topic the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) tackles in its interim statement is providing what it calls “functional descriptions” for the terms non-fungible, token, and non-fungible token. These terms and the technologies they stand for are so new, they don’t yet have definitions codified by the state.



Per the DOR:



Non-fungible means not capable of being interchanged, so something that is non-fungible cannot be copied, subdivided, or substituted. By contrast, something “fungible” is a commodity, money, or other thing that is replaceable in equal part as payment for settling a debt or account.

A token is a digital unit supported by a blockchain.



A non-fungible token is a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, subdivided, or substituted; it’s recorded in a blockchain and used to certify authenticity and ownership. An NFT is not a cryptocurrency, which is fungible; likewise, cryptocurrency is not an NFT.



An NFT may be bought and sold as a stand-alone item, for lack of a better term. Or, the sale of an NFT may entitle the purchaser to receive products or services such as:

Digital products (artwork, music, video games or video works)

Admissions to events (tickets to concerts, clubs, or sporting events)

Prepared food or beverages in a restaurant or club

Tangible personal property (clothing, collectibles)

For example, there’s a company that sells golf club and country club memberships via NFT to allow more fractional usage and heritability. A private dining club in New York sells membership via NFT. And in the world of fashion, NFTs are increasingly linked to physical items.



It’s worth highlighting that the interim statement functionally describes NFTs as digital code. Most states have yet to do that, leaving the taxability of NFTs in doubt. Senior Director of North America Tax Content at Avalara David Lingerfelt wants states to clearly define NFTs as Washington is now doing. “Failure to do so invites tax controversy that is costly and time-consuming,” he says.