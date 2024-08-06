Update on e-invoicing in Germany

The BMF’s document specifies the term ‘e-invoice’: As of January 1, 2025, an e-invoice will be specified as “an invoice that is issued, transmitted and received in a structured electronic format and enables electronic processing” — such as XRechnung. Standard PDFs created, transmitted, and received electronically will not be considered e-invoices after January 1, 2025 (although they are under current legislation).

The requirement for ‘invoice readability’ will now strictly mean that the XML file must be machine-readable. As such, also creating a human-readable document is not required and providing one (e.g., through a hybrid format or additional PDF) is only optional.

‘Hybrid’ e-invoices, such as ZUGFeRD, that rely on the PDF/A-3 format and combine structured data with the visual representation will also be considered e-invoices, and the focus now clearly lies on machine readability. In the (unlikely) case that there is a difference between the XML data contained in the PDF/A-3 file (the machine-readable data) and the PDF visualisation (the human-readable data), the XML data will be considered the invoice data. This is a significant change from the current rules, where the visual part of the ZUGFeRD invoice prevails and is considered the ‘valid’ invoice data if it differs from the XML-based information.

All other digital invoice formats, such as standard PDF, JPEG, email with invoice information, will be considered ‘other invoices’ (together with paper invoices).

As there is a transition period for the obligation to issue e-invoices, from January 1, 2025 until 31 December 31, 2027, two groups of invoices can be compliantly used for billing during this transition period:

E-invoices: Structured data format complying to the EN 16931 standard.

Other structured formats agreed between the trading parties as long as this format enables the correct and complete extraction of the information required under the Value Added Tax Act (Umsatzsteuergesetz, UStG) into a format that complies (or is interoperable) with the norm EN 16931. Other invoices: Paper, simple PDF created via the printing function, JPEG, scanned formats, email with invoice information, etc.

Note: Moving standard PDFs to the ‘other invoices’ group is a significant change. In the past, German legislation considered standard PDFs created, transmitted, and received electronically as electronic invoices.