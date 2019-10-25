United States Supreme Court denies VoIP case – what does that mean for providers?

In most states, it’s status quo for now. This has been a complicated issue for years, as Congress has not updated guidance since the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Meanwhile, both technology and how people prefer to communicate have changed dramatically. While it was a decisively landmark piece of legislation, many of today’s scenarios were simply inconceivable then.

To fill the legislative gap, approximately twelve states put rules in place to collect their own regulatory fees. Their ability to continue collecting those fees will likely face renewed challenge. However, they will be able to continue charging state-level taxes on VoIP services like other states.