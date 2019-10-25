United States Supreme Court denies VoIP case – what does that mean for providers?

Does this mean that VoIP services are no longer a communications service? The federal government has never officially classified VoIP either way. With this decision, VoIP will continue to remain vague.
Should I expect to change the taxes and fees I collect and remit? Expect changes only if you are providing services in one of the twelve affected states. These changes may not happen at the same time and the affected states are likely to fight challenges to their collection authority on other grounds.
Do I need to change anything in my billing platform or tax system? Avalara provides automatic updates for rule and rate changes in affected jurisdictions. If you are not an Avalara customer, ensure you are calculating VoIP and other OTT services accurately at both the federal and all state levels, carefully monitor rules updates, and be ready to make changes.