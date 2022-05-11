USA - E-Invoicing Market Pilot Update

Avalara attended the Business Payments Coalition (BPC) Workshop in Miami on May 9, 2022.

By way of background, the E-invoice Exchange Market Pilot will build and test a virtual network that will enable US businesses to exchange e-invoices with one another through the establishment of a secure, open e-invoice delivery framework between providers. Under the pilot, there will be three waves of Access Point development and delivery, with the intent that each wave will build upon the success of previous ones - each trying to incorporate the learnings of those that came before. The pilot will run through year-end 2022 to establish an operational B2B invoice exchange framework for the U.S. market in 2023.