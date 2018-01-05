VAT causes inflation?

As the first two Gulf states, Saudi Arabia and UAE, join this week the other 160-plus countries with a VAT regime, the old objection to VAT – that it causes inflation – has arisen.

To counter this, both countries have implemented strict checks on abuse of the change. For example, the UAE’s tax agency inspection team has created a comprehensive database of all commodity prices in the last year to compare to post-VAT launch prices. Saudi Arabia is certainly concerned about the impact of a rise on the less well off. The Kingdom’s ruler, Salman, has authorised monthly payments of around $300 per state employee to help meet any rise in costs as the inflation is passed through to shoppers. This will compensate approximately two-thirds of all the working population.