Vendor discounts for filing sales tax on time in 2019

Updated July 20, 2020; originally posted January 17, 2019.

All states penalize businesses for filing and/or remitting sales tax late, but fewer than 30 incentivize vendors for timely filing and remittance. Fewer still — only two that we know of — reward businesses for filing sales tax early.



Rewards for filing and paying sales tax on time (and correctly) vary by state and generally range from 0.25% to a whopping 5% of the tax due. Yet the overall rewards may not differ as greatly as it first seems: Though New York offers a generous 5% discount, it allows a maximum discount of $200 per quarter; on the other hand, Nevada doesn’t cap its 0.25% discount.

The greatest savings may be available in Colorado, where the vendor discount for state sales tax is 4%, there’s no cap, and many local tax jurisdictions offer a local discount. There’s no gain without pain, however, because sales tax compliance in Colorado is notoriously complex.

Even the smallest discounts can add up over time, so it’s good to know which states offer them. Read on for a list of state discounts for filing and remitting sales tax on time in 2020.