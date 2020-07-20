Vendor discounts for filing sales tax on time in 2019

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State
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2020 Sales Tax Timely Filing Discounts
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5% on the first $100, 2% of all tax over $100; monthly discount may not exceed $400; the discount for local sales tax is the same as for state sales tax, but non-state administered local taxes may have a different discount rate
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Alaska
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Varies by jurisdiction; for example, the Kenai Peninsula Borough offers a 5% on-time credit limited to $1,000 per quarter
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Accounting credit of 1% to a maximum of $10,000 per calendar year for returns filed on paper; accounting credit of 1.2% to a maximum of $12,000 per calendar year for returns filed electronically; only applies to state transaction privilege tax (not local TPT)
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2% to a maximum of $1,000 per month; for local sales and use tax, the 2% discount shall not exceed five thousand dollars ($3,000) per city and county reported; use tax accounts aren't eligible for the local discount
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4% of the tax due (up to $1,000 per filing period); the service fee for timely filing local option sales tax ranges from 0% to 4%
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2.5% of the first $1,200 due; maximum of $30 per report; only available to taxpayers who file and pay electronically
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3% on the first $3,000, 0.5% on the remainder
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1.75% of the tax paid
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0.73% of the tax paid if total sales tax collected is less than $60,000; 0.53% if total is between $60,000 and $600,000; 0.26% if total is more than $600,000
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1.75% on the first $1,000, 1.5% on the remainder; maximum of $50 per month
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0.84%, limited to $1,500 per calendar month per dealer*; increases to 1.05% on August 1, 2020
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1.2% on annual collections of up to $6,000, 0.9% on the remainder, plus $18; maximum of $500 per reporting period
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0.5% on the first 4% of the tax (0.75% if paid by the 12th of the month); minimum of $6; maximum of $15,000 per month if paying by the 20th; maximum of $20,000 per month if paying by the 12th
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2%; maximum of $50 per location per month
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2%
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2.5%; maximum of $75 per month
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0.25%
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5%; maximum of $200 per quarter
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1.5%; maximum of $110 per month
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0.75%
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The lesser of $25 or 1% of the tax collected for monthly filers; the lesser of $75 or 1% for quarterly filers; the lesser of $150 or 1% for semi-annual filers
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When the total tax due is less than $100, the discount is 3% of the tax due; when the total tax due is $100 or more, the discount is 2% of the tax due; for in-state taxpayers filing paper returns, the maximum discount is $3,000 per fiscal year; for in-state taxpayers filing electronically, the maximum discount is $3,100 per fiscal year; for out-of-state retailers who voluntarily collect, the maximum discount is $10,000 per fiscal year
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1.5%; maximum of $70 per month; applies to electronic filers only
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0.5%; an additional discount of 1.25% applies to early payments
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1.31%
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1.116% (1.6% for food and personal hygiene products) if monthly taxable sales are less than $62,500; 0.837% (1.2% for food and personal hygiene products) if monthly sales are $62,501 to $208,000; 0.558% (0.8% for food and personal hygiene products) if monthly taxable sales equal or exceed $208,001; no compensation is allowed on the remainder of the state sales tax; no discount on local tax; no discount allowed if average monthly sales tax liability exceeds $20,000; no discount allowed on electronically filed returns
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If the total sales tax due is $0 to $10, the discount is equal to the total sales tax; if the total sales tax due is $10 to $2,000, the discount is $10; if the total sales tax due is greater than $2,000, the discount is 0.5% but cannot exceed $1,000 per reporting period
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1.95% on the first $6,250, 1% on the remainder; maximum of $500 per filing period, per vendor