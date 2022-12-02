ViDA spotlight – What is buyer’s consent for e-invoicing?

It is anticipated that this “buyer consent” requirement will be removed from the VAT Directive, allowing European businesses to freely adopt e-invoicing and choose to issue e-invoices to its customers, even where there is no formal e-invoicing mandate in the country. It is possible that there may be additional caveats related to this change, possibly around the standards and format of acceptable e-invoices (e.g. the European e-invoicing standard), or for example ways of ensuring the legibility of the e-invoice (e.g. hybrid PDFs like FacturX).

In addition, it is likely that EU member states will be allowed to introduce mandatory e-invoicing without a formal derogation, with a proposal that no prior permission will be required (possibly replaced by a simple notification to the Commission).

The proposed changes will likely remove many of the barriers faced by both individual European countries and by businesses in relation to adopting e-invoicing. These proposed changes will also ensure that e-invoicing remains the clear direction of travel for tax authorities in Europe, but at the same time trying to remove the current fragmentation in the e-invoicing and digital reporting “wild west,” by moving to harmonised digital reporting, increased interoperability and allowing a more scalable and strategic approach to meeting these requirements by using the European e-invoicing standard.

Read: The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age Directive- Ten things to look out for for further anticipated e-invoicing and digital reporting changes under ViDA. Avalara will also be hosting a live webinar on ViDA, providing an initial overview, commentary, and insights on the proposed changes when the eagerly anticipated draft Directive is finally released. Get in touch now and speak to one of our VAT and e-invoicing experts to see how Avalara can assist with e-invoicing and digital reporting in over 60 countries.