The following services would become subject to Virginia sales and use tax under HB 900.



Admissions to events or places of amusement or entertainment

Companion animal care, including grooming, boarding, walking, training, and feeding (excluding veterinary medical services)

Delivery or shipping services, including wrapping and packing (charges for gift wrapping services performed by a nonprofit organization and separately stated transportation charges would remain exempt)

Digital subscription services

Dry cleaning and laundry services; garment and shoe repairs and alterations

Nonmedical personal services or counseling, including but not limited to hair, nail, and skin care; beauty, exercise, relaxation, tanning, and weight control services; and piercing, tattooing, and other cosmetic body modifications

Recreation, fitness, or sports facilities charges, including membership fees and dues

Repairs or alterations to tangible personal property

Residential home repair or maintenance, landscaping services, and cleaning services paid for directly by a resident or homeowner

Storage of tangible personal property

Travel, event, and aesthetic planning services separately billed from the sale of products

Vehicle and engine cleaning, maintenance, painting, remodeling, and repair



The bill states that taxable service includes any transaction for digital services where the purchaser or consumer of the service is a business (aka, B2B sales), but it does not include any service that’s otherwise exempt.



HB 900 also establishes certain taxable services exemptions. Virginia sales and use tax would not apply to the following.



Professional services, including education or training, legal, financial, accounting and tax preparation, real estate, engineering, architectural, or insurance services

Charges for applying, installing, remodeling, or repairing sold or rented property are exempt when performed by a person who receives no more than $2,500 per year for performing such services

Services that provide internet access service as defined in § 58.1-647

Residential cleaning, home repair or maintenance, or landscaping services that are purchased by a homeowners association or similar entity or by a landlord for the benefit of the tenant



Senate Bill 638 doesn’t substantially broaden Virginia’s sales tax base like HB 900. However, it does seek to establish a 10% commercial parking tax in any city or county that’s a member of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. This would not be eligible for Virginia’s timely filing discount.

Bundled transactions

HB 900 also seeks to change how sales tax applies to bundled transactions. Currently, Virginia generally uses the true object test: The entire transaction is taxable if the true object of the transaction is taxable, and not taxable if the true object is exempt.



Under the bill, the charge for a bundled transaction containing both taxable and exempt items is taxable “unless the dealer is able to reasonably identify the nontaxable portion from its books and records kept in the regular course of business.”



Similarly, bundled transactions containing property or services that are subject to different tax rates must be taxed at the highest tax rate “unless the dealer is able to reasonably identify the portion of such transaction that is subject to the lower tax rate from its books and records kept in the regular course of business.”