If passed, HB 900 would apply Virginia sales tax to digital codes, ebooks, software, streaming subscriptions, and services such as website hosting, data storage, and digital application access.
Both bills would impose new sales taxes in some parts of the commonwealth, though HB 900 would lower the base state sales tax rate. Both bills also introduce retail delivery fees. HB 900 imposes a 20-cent retail delivery fee in Northern Virginia. SB 638 imposes a statewide 50-cent delivery fee statewide plus a 25-cent fee in Northern Virginia.
It could. HB 900 seeks to expand sales tax to personal services like hair and nail care, residential cleaning and repairs, pet grooming, and more. Some services — like legal, accounting, and internet access — would remain exempt.