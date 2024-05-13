It’s worth noting that the sales tax changes proposed by Governor Youngkin weren’t the only sales tax changes introduced in Virginia during the 2024 legislative session.
Several bills, including HB 458, HB 600, HB 805, and SB 14, would allow all counties and cities in the commonwealth to impose an additional local sales and use tax of up to 1%. As of May 7, 2024, HB 458 and HB 600 were left in the Finance Committee. HB 805 and SB 14 were both passed by the Legislature but vetoed by the governor.
HB 540 and SB 110 would exempt food for human consumption as well as essential hygiene products like diapers, sanitary napkins, and tampons. Neither gained any traction this session.
HB 889 would extend the retail sales and use tax to numerous services, including admissions, companion animal care, dry cleaning and laundry services, and landscaping. On February 7, 2024, the House voted to take up this bill in 2025.
Virginia lawmakers were unable to agree on a budget during the regular legislative session, but they were quick to pass a revamped budget on May 13, 2024, the first day of a special session. Governor Youngkin signed the bipartisan budget bills shortly after they landed on his desk.
The two-year budget does not include a new sales tax on digital goods.
Check out the Avalara Tax Changes report for other tax trends.
This post has been updated; it was originally published on January 18, 2024.