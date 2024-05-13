Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s 2024–2026 original budget bill sought to increase the state sales and use tax rate in Virginia as well as broaden sales and use tax to a variety of digital products and services.

“We need to structurally reform our tax code,” Youngkin said during the State of the Commonwealth address on January 10, 2024. “We can do this by cutting taxes across the board 12% and paying for almost 80% of this by modernizing our tax code, which includes closing the tech tax loophole and increasing the sales and use tax by 0.9%.”

By closing the “tech tax loophole,” Youngkin means taxing digital products and services.