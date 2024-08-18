A Wayfair 2.0 case is brewing in Illinois. How level can the playing field be?

SB 3362 applies destination sourcing rules for out-of-state sellers — retailers with a presence in Illinois that ship tangible personal property to Illinois customers from locations outside the state. Per the bill, out-of-state sellers are liable for state and local retailers’ occupation taxes at the rate in effect at the delivery address when shipping goods from locations outside Illinois.
The legislation will make it so remote retailers and out-of-state sellers shipping from outside the state are subject to the same sourcing rules effective January 1, 2025. Instead of applying the single Illinois use tax rate to transactions shipped from outside Illinois, as they do today, out-of-state sellers will use destination sourcing like remote retailers.
When shipping goods from inventory located in Illinois, these out-of-state sellers will continue to collect state and local retailers’ occupation taxes at the rate in effect at the origin of the sale (origin sourcing). Sales tax requirements for in-state (Illinois) retailers also will not change.
The Illinois Department of Revenue supports the legislation. Yet others worry that instead of easing the sales tax compliance burden for out-of-state sellers, SB 3362 will make sales tax compliance more complex for out-of-state sellers.
“Under the current Leveling the Playing Field law in Illinois, remote sellers face an incredible burden in efforts to comply with the collection responsibilities,” says Diane Yetter, founder of Sales Tax Institute. “Assuming SB 3362 is signed by the governor, this undue burden will apply to any seller that is located outside of Illinois or delivers goods from outside of Illinois. Not only is the retailer required to figure out which jurisdictions a certain address lies in, but they then need to look up the Illinois ‘location code.’ Once they have the location code, they will then be required to consolidate all sales that are in the same location code. Then they will need to complete form ST-2 detailing all the locations and associated sales. Not an easy exercise at all! Today, out-of-state sellers are only required to collect the state 6.25% on all sales originating from outside the state and only file the ST-1 as out-of-state sales. The effort to file all the locations on the ST-2 is significant.”
Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara, notes there aren’t many choices for the Illinois Legislature if the courts agree with the plaintiffs in the PetMeds or Coast to Coast case.
“Other states chose either to eliminate origin sourcing so that every retailer uses destination sourcing (Colorado, Kansas, and Washington), or create a single statewide rate for remote sellers (Alabama and Texas),” Peterson explains. “The first option equalizes the burden by exposing everyone to the burden. Where this was done it wasn’t popular. The second option makes things very simple for remote sellers (it’s hard to know how that would work for out-of-state sellers as defined in Illinois), but then requires the state to create a rate that approximates the effective state and local tax rate in the state. There is still rate differential risk with the second option and over time, the locals distrust the distribution formula for the local portion of the statewide rate. It is hard to see Illinois ever doing this without losing a court case.”
Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 3362 into law on August 9, 2024. However, Illinois sales tax compliance will continue to challenge many retailers after the legislation takes effect on January 1, 2025.
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