What is excise tax and how does it work?

As an indirect tax, excise tax is levied on goods and services. Distributors, manufacturers, wholesalers, and importers typically collect excise tax from customers at the point of sale and remit it to the appropriate taxing authority.

Income tax, by contrast, is a direct tax. That means taxpayers remit income tax directly to the taxing authority.

Many excise taxes are imposed on activities, goods, or services deemed to have a negative impact on consumers or the environment, like certain chemicals. The theory behind such sin taxes, as these are often called, is that the higher price tag will reduce consumption — for the greater good.

Excise tax revenue often funds projects related to the product or service taxed. For example, fuel taxes contribute to road maintenance and public transportation projects.

Excise taxes also fund programs designed to curb the negative impacts of the goods or services: Alcohol and tobacco taxes often help pay for health services or support programs.