Originally passed in 2009 to combat illicit sales of cigarettes, the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act (PACT) was recently expanded to include all electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens, electronic cigarettes, and e-pipes. If your company sells or advertises any of these products, you’re required to register with both the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the tobacco administrator in the shipping state. You also have to get really good at record keeping; tobacco and vape sellers will have to provide extremely detailed reports to the states they’re selling into, including information about the buyer, seller, product code, carrier, and more. Penalties for not complying can include a $5,000 fine and three years of jail time.



Furthermore, businesses are now required to collect and remit all applicable federal, state, and local sales and excise tax for each state. If your small company has been flying under the radar thus far, you might find yourself with a lot of paperwork and registration fees to catch up on. Learn more about the PACT Act and how you can stay compliant here.