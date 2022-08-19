Like Americans, Canadians have embraced online shopping. According to Statistics Canada, more than 80% of Canadians were shopping online (some 27 million people) before the pandemic. Ecommerce sales volumes then doubled in 2020, the agency reported. This year, while down from their pandemic peaks, sales remain strong and the agency expects it to grow to a total of US$40.3 billion by 2025.

This creates an attractive market for U.S. companies seeking to expand their customer base.

The rules surrounding sales tax collection and remittance in Canada are also similar in some ways to those in the United States. Most, but not all, of Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories collect a sales tax within their boundaries.

However, Canada has a national sales tax (the Goods and Services Tax), while the United States doesn’t. In addition, five provinces have entered into an agreement with the federal government in Ottawa, which collects a single “harmonized” sales tax, with revenues shared between the federal and provincial governments.

Unlike the United States, Canadian municipalities and governments below the provincial or territorial level don’t levy their own sales taxes. That means American companies selling into Canada have far fewer sales tax jurisdictions to juggle than Canadian businesses that sell into the United States.

Does that mean sales tax compliance in Canada, with only 13 provinces and territories, is 1,000 times easier than sales tax compliance in the United States, where there are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions?

Not exactly. There are differences in taxability and small business exemption thresholds between the provinces in Canada. There are items that are taxed at a rate of 0% but businesses still have to track and report those sales, even if they’re not collecting and remitting any tax when selling them.

But given that there are far fewer tax jurisdictions to navigate, doing business in the home and native land of Tim Hortons and TD Bank can be somewhat simpler in Manitoba than in neighboring Minnesota.