Which states have the highest sales and use taxes?

The short answer is revenue.
State sales tax is a consumption tax levied on the sale of goods and services, and the revenue collected from this tax helps a state support its budget. Tax income is typically used to support services like public education, roads and infrastructure, healthcare, and more.
Similarly, local governments levy their own sales taxes to fund local services such as public transportation or parks and recreation. Overall, sales tax income is a significant source of revenue for state and local governments. Without it, they’d have to rely on other forms of revenue, such as personal income tax, property taxes, excise taxes, and capital gains tax to fund programs and manage economic changes.
It’s important to note that state and local taxes are just one part of a total tax burden. We often talk about the highest taxed states and think of California or New York — both of which are absent from the lists of high taxes above.
But that’s exactly the point. Governments build budgets based on a network of state and local taxes. A lot of pieces go into determining who has the highest tax burdens vs. the lowest tax burdens. For example, Tennessee has high sales taxes but no state income tax, whereas Oregon has no sales tax but high state income taxes. Meanwhile, New Jersey has a fairly low sales tax rate but the country’s highest average property tax and third-highest burden for state income tax. Talk about highest taxed states.
In most cases, sales tax is something controlled by state legislatures, and the policies they institute can fluctuate and have immediate and lasting impacts on businesses and consumers alike.