Which states have the highest sales and use taxes?

When determining the states with the highest sales tax, the answer depends on which part of a state you’re buying stuff in. We’ve already looked at the states with the highest state sales tax rate, but when you add in local rates, the answer changes — probably more than you think.

If you’re asking about simple math (base rate + local rates), the top five high tax states are:

Arkansas: 6.5% state tax rate, 0–5% local tax rate, 11.5% combined rate

Oklahoma: 4.5% state tax rate, 0–7% local tax rate, 11.5% combined rate

Louisiana: 4.45% state tax rate, 0–7% local tax rate, 11.45% combined rate

Arizona: 5.6% state tax rate, 0–5.6% local tax rate, 11.2% combined rate

Colorado: 2.9% state tax rate, 0–8.3% local tax rate, 11.2% combined rate

If you want an example of how convoluted sales tax can be, look no further than Colorado; it’s got the lowest base rate of any state. But depending on where you shop, you may end up paying one of the highest rates in the country.

Also, the bare numbers don’t tell the whole story, if you’re asking which state charges the highest sales tax. Rates don’t always translate to dollars paid. For a more practical answer to the question, it’s key to look at the highest effective tax rates people are actually paying.

In which case, the five states with the highest tax rate are:

Louisiana: 4.45% state tax rate, 5.10% average local sales tax rate, 9.55% combined rate

Tennessee: 7% state tax rate, 2.55% average local sales tax rate, 9.55% combined rate

Arkansas: 6.5% state tax rate, 2.96% average local sales tax rate, 9.46% combined rate

Alabama: 4% state tax rate, 5.25% average local sales tax rate, 9.25% combined rate

Oklahoma: 4.50% state tax rate, 4.48% average local sales tax rate, 8.98% combined rate

Note: This list is not to be confused with the states with highest taxes overall.