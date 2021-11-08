Who needs to collect district sales and use tax in California

If you’re a remote seller (i.e., no physical presence) and you have economic nexus with California, you’re liable for applicable district use tax on all sales into California. The district tax rate is determined by the delivery address. Once you’ve determined you have economic nexus and an obligation to collect, this is fairly straightforward.

If you have a physical presence in California and you make sales from a place of business in California for on-site pickup or for delivery within that district, you’re liable for district sales tax on those sales. Here, the district tax rate is determined by the location of the place of business or delivery.

Yet if you have a physical presence in one or more districts in California from which you make sales for delivery into different districts, whether you’re liable for district tax in those districts depends on the following factors:

Are you engaged in business in the district? This includes but isn’t limited to:

Having a permanent or temporary physical place of business in the district

Having a representative, agent, or independent contractor operate in the district on your behalf

Owning or leasing tangible merchandise in the district (e.g., a computer server)

Making deliveries in your own vehicles

Having inventory stored in the district

Do your statewide sales in California exceed the $500,000 economic nexus threshold?

Here’s where it gets complicated.

As with remote sellers, you’re required to collect district taxes throughout the state only if your statewide sales in California exceed the $500,000 economic nexus threshold. If you sell beneath the threshold today, you’re not liable for district tax today. If you cross the threshold tomorrow, you likely need to start collecting all applicable district taxes tomorrow and keep doing so through the end of the calendar year, at least.

If you sell below the $500,000 threshold, you’re only responsible for collecting district taxes in districts where you have a physical presence. But remember, this includes delivering products in your own vehicles. It also includes having inventory in the district, like inventory stored in a fulfillment center that may be owned and operated by a third party.