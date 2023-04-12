Why a cloud ERP is essential to your multicloud strategy

Remember way back in the yesteryears of the pre-2010s when building a business often meant building out a data center?

Then the cloud blew in and what started as a nebulous buzzword became a technology strategy for companies of all sizes. Even small businesses can get in on cloud computing with shared service options from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Cloud, and other providers.



And with the cloud becoming more ubiquitous, software companies are answering the call. A broad range of business operations can be managed using cloud-based services, including:

Communications

Inventory

Accounting

Tax compliance

Customer management

Workforce management

Of course, if using one cloud solution offers strategic and financial benefits, then using several cloud solutions will offer even more benefits, right?

Welcome to the multicloud world.

Companies often rely on solutions from a range of cloud vendors. But just because your solutions are all cloud-based doesn’t mean they’re speaking the same language. To create a truly effective multicloud environment, you need smart integration — and a powerful hub — to bring everything together.

That hub should be an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution designed to support your multicloud strategy. A cloud ERP can help you: