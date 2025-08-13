Get started
Blog
Blog
Aug 13, 2025

The case for managed services for property tax: When and why it makes sense for your business

Carl Hoemke

Property tax compliance is an unavoidable reality for businesses with physical assets — especially those operating in multiple jurisdictions. As portfolios grow and jurisdictions multiply, so do the challenges. 

 

Navigating diverse local regulations, managing tight filing deadlines, and ensuring accurate assessments are just some of the tasks making this process complex, time-consuming, and often paper-heavy.

 

Increasingly, companies are turning to managed services to simplify their property tax operations. Whether to fill internal gaps, avoid costly errors, or gain operational efficiency, managed services can offer a compelling case for businesses of all sizes.

The property tax compliance challenge

1. Multi-jurisdictional complexity
Property tax is inherently local. Each jurisdiction — whether county, city, or special district — can have its own rules, calendars, forms, and valuation methods. For businesses with locations or assets spread across states or regions, keeping up with every nuance becomes a logistical feat. Missing a deadline in one county or misunderstanding an exemption rule in another can lead to penalties, audits, or worse.

 

2. Staffing and expertise shortages
Internal property tax teams are often lean and stretched thin. As the volume and complexity of filings increase, it becomes harder to scale effectively with limited staff. Many companies face knowledge gaps when employees leave or retire, and onboarding new talent with specialized property tax knowledge can take months.

 

3. Manual, paper-based processes
Despite increasing digitization in other finance functions, property tax remains notoriously paper-based. Physical notices, manual data entry, and disjointed documentation increase the risk of human error, misplaced information, and delayed filings. Compliance can be an administrative burden with real financial consequences.

 

4. Financial and compliance risk
The cumulative impact of these challenges often results in overpayments, missed appeals, or compliance penalties. Companies may pay more than they owe simply to avoid the effort of challenging an assessment — or worse, because they lack visibility into the true value and location of their assets.

What are managed services?

Managed property tax services are outsourced solutions that handle all or part of your property tax function, including filing returns, paying bills, managing assessments, handling appeals, and communicating with jurisdictions. These services are typically powered by a combination of tax professionals and technology platforms that streamline workflows and provide real-time reporting.

 

Rather than adding headcount or investing in costly in-house systems, managed services let you tap into experienced specialists who stay up to date on local rules, deadlines, and best practices.

When do managed services make sense?

While managed services can support any organization, certain scenarios especially benefit from this approach:

 

  • Rapid growth or acquisition activity that brings new locations and jurisdictions
  • Lean tax departments that can’t easily scale with demand
  • Disparate legacy systems that lack centralized visibility
  • Backlogs in filings, assessment reviews, or appeals
  • Recurring late fees or audit red flags

 

Even companies with seasoned in-house tax teams often use managed services as an extension of staff, allowing internal experts to focus on strategic activities like budgeting, forecasting, or audit defense — rather than tracking deadlines or printing checks.

Technology’s role in modern managed services

A key advantage of today’s managed services is the integration of advanced technology to streamline the entire property tax life cycle. 

 

Modern platforms offer centralized dashboards, automated data capture, secure digital document storage, and real-time tracking of deadlines, assessments, and appeals. 

 

This level of visibility and automation not only reduces manual work and the risk of errors but also enables better forecasting, reporting, and decision-making. 

 

By combining expert service with intelligent tools, managed services deliver both precision and efficiency — turning a historically reactive process into a strategic asset for the business.

The long-term business case

Beyond solving short-term staffing or operational issues, managed services can offer ongoing value through:

 

  • Reduced risk of penalties, late filings, or overpayments
  • Improved accuracy and documentation for audit defense
  • Better visibility and control via centralized dashboards and reporting
  • Cost efficiency through predictable, scalable services that reduce overhead
  • Strategic agility to refocus your team on value-added priorities

 

Conclusion: Future-proofing your property tax function

 

Property tax isn’t getting simpler — but your approach to managing it can. 

 

With the right managed services provider, businesses can reduce risk, eliminate inefficiencies, and regain control over a critical (and often overlooked) area of compliance. Whether you’re at a breaking point or simply looking to operate smarter, technology and managed services could help support your business, today and in the long term.

 

Want to learn more about simplifying compliance for your business? Contact us today or explore our property tax solutions.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Resources
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.