Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients

The profit-split method is used for more complex transactions in which two parties share intellectual properties in an intercompany transaction. For example: Company A has technology for running shoes, Company B has the brand name, and together they develop a new shoe and split the profits according to each party’s contribution to the overall profit.
All five methods described above should fulfill the OECD’s arm’s length principle.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has the authority to adjust the income, deductions, credits, or allowances of commonly controlled taxpayers to clearly reflect their income and prevent tax evasion. The agency looks to ensure prices charged by one affiliate to another “yield results that are consistent with the results that would have been realized if uncontrolled taxpayers had engaged in the same transaction under the same circumstances.”
Because of the inherent complexity and higher audit risk associated with transfer pricing, multinational companies generally rely on accounting firms to ensure they maintain compliance with requirements in the countries where they operate.
Because of that same complexity and risk, midsize and small accounting practices typically take one of the following routes when a client develops transfer pricing needs:
Transfer pricing is complicated, but there’s a simpler option available to most firms: automation.