Why you should offer (and automate) transfer pricing services for your clients

The comparable profit method is the most commonly used. It compares the profitability ratios of one party (e.g., the service provider or reseller) to the profitability ratios of comparable companies, typically using the operating profit. The similarity requirements for the product/service are lower under this method, but there must be greater similarity among the functions, risks, and assets.

There are two commonly used models applied under this method: The low-risk distributor model and the cost-plus model.

Low-risk distributor model

The low-risk distributor model is generally used when one party resells another party’s products, including software and SaaS solutions. In this model, the reseller’s operating profit margin (a percentage of sales) is compared to the operating profit margins of comparable companies. See a use case for the low-risk distributor model.

Cost-plus model

The cost-plus model is generally used when one party provides services to another party and the service provider is considered low risk (i.e., it doesn’t bear significant risks or use significant intangible assets in providing the service). It’s typically used when:

A foreign subsidiary acts as a contract manufacturer on behalf of its parent company

A subsidiary provides research and development (R&D) services to another company in the group

A parent company provides management services to a subsidiary

The markup itself is typically based on profitability. See a use case for the cost-plus model.