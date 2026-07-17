Property tax affects just about every business that owns real estate or personal property (equipment, technology, or other assets) in certain states. As for business personal property, a total of 14 states exempt it from taxation, while 37 (including Washington, D.C.) tax it. Six additional states tax only centrally assessed personal property. In total, 43 jurisdictions tax some form of personal property. Given its complex nature, complying with property tax requirements can challenge even seasoned tax administrators, professionals, and industry specialists.

If you’re responsible for administering or complying with property tax laws, you know what you’re up against. You need to keep tabs on where you owe property tax, as well as property valuation, the rules for property tax appeals, obligations across jurisdictions, and how to manage processes and deadlines.

It’s a lot.

Like all things tax, the laws and requirements for property tax can change at any point. Changes to your business can also impact your property tax obligations. Expanding locations, renovating your offices or storefronts, purchasing new equipment, and building up inventory are all factors that contribute to the amount of property tax you may owe.

Keeping up with the latest regulations is essential: You can’t comply with requirements if you don’t know what they are. The Wichita Property Tax Conference will help you learn the latest in property tax from industry, government, and accounting experts. That knowledge can translate to compliance process improvements directly affecting your bottom line.

You can also network with professionals that deal with the same property tax challenges your business faces. Attendees represent a variety of industries and companies of all sizes, hailing from both the public and private sectors.

The Wichita Property Tax Conference offers useful sessions for everyone, from newbies just dipping their toes into property tax to seasoned experts. There’s always an introductory class for beginners in property tax who want to know how to value their property, as well as more in-depth sessions for people who eat, sleep, and breathe property tax. You can find out more about the agenda here.