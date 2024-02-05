States may get rid of “pink taxes” in 2024

Update, June 7, 2024: Of the states we covered in this blog with legislation proposed to eliminate pink taxes, only South Carolina succeeded.

“Pink tax” is a term broadly used to describe various forms of gender pay inequality, from the gender pay gap to the fact that some products and services for women may cost more than similar products designed for men. More specifically, pink tax refers to the sales and use tax on menstrual products. This is also known as the “tampon tax.”

In recent years, numerous states have eliminated so-called pink taxes by providing sales and use tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products. Several states have also established sales tax exemptions for breast pumps, maternity clothing, and similar items related to pregnancy and childbirth, including diapers.

This trend is likely to continue in 2024. Since the start of the current legislative session, there’s been a flurry of bills seeking to exempt diapers, menstrual products, clothing for infants, maternity clothing, and more.