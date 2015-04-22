With Craft Beer, Bigger May Be the New Small – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Under the Fair BEER Act, “all beer brewed or produced, and removed for consumption or sale, within the United States, or imported into the United States during the calendar year” would pay the following tax (quoted directly from the bill):
- $0 on so much of such beer as does not exceed 7,143 barrels
- $3.50 per barrel on so much of such beer as exceeds 7,143 barrels but does not exceed 60,000 barrels,
- $16 per barrel on so much of such beer as exceeds 60,000 barrels but does not exceed 2,000,000 barrels, and
- $18 per barrel on so much of such beer as exceeds 2,000,000 barrels.
Remember the excise tax on imported shoes? The one that used to help American shoe manufacturers until the vast majority of American shoe manufacturers moved production overseas? Perhaps to avoid any such awkwardness in the future, under the Fair BEER Act these rates would also apply to beer that is imported into the United States. Or maybe it’s because the bill’s sponsors like Belgian, British and German beer?
The Right Proper Brewing Company of Washington D.C. produced 1,000 barrels of beer in 2014 and paid $7,000 to Uncle Sam. Under the Small BREW Act, it would pay $3,500 in federal excise tax on 1,000 barrels of beer. Under the Fair BEER Act, it would pay none. Either measure would undoubtedly be welcome to a company that now counts “nickels and dimes” due to the tight margins. After all, what business doesn’t like a tax break?
Both the Fair BEER Act and the Small BREW Act have many, many sponsors. We’ve come a long way from Prohibition.
Full disclosure: My brother owns and operates a nano-brewery in the Granite State.