With Craft Beer, Bigger May Be the New Small – Wacky Tax Wednesday

When I moved to Seattle in 1991, I discovered something wonderful. No, not Grunge. Micro-breweries.

Beer has never been my preferred After-5 beverage, but I soon realized that nothing quenches thirst after a strenuous hike quite like a refreshing Hefeweizen, and few drinks are as satisfying as a pint of porter after a long day of hitting the books. My friends and I even learned to brew our own (with mixed results).

I am not alone in appreciating craft beer. There were few micro-breweries in most parts of the country back in the early 90’s, when brew-pubs were sprouting like mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest. These days, they’re just about everywhere.

The more small breweries grow, the more tax figures into the discussion. Alcohol and tax go together like ice and bourbon.