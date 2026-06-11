If you disagree with your property’s assessed value, you may choose to appeal a property tax assessment through either an informal or formal process. It’s important to note that an appeal isn’t always about value. It may be about some other aspect of the tax, such as a denial of an exemption, a clerical error, a dispute over the taxing jurisdiction, or something else.

If you choose to appeal, you may make either an informal or formal appeal.

An informal appeal may be settled in an informal manner, possibly over the phone with the assessor or by visiting the assessor’s office to discuss it in person. Often the issue is settled during this informal process.

may be settled in an informal manner, possibly over the phone with the assessor or by visiting the assessor’s office to discuss it in person. Often the issue is settled during this informal process. If the taxpayer and the assessor are unable to come to a resolution, a formal appeal is usually the next option (or, depending on the assessor, informal appeals may not be accepted). If a formal appeal is necessary, a specific appeal form may be required, or a letter of appeal may be accepted.

If you’re successfully able to reduce your property’s value, it’s the appraised value that’s being reduced. As a result, the assessed value is then indirectly reduced because the appraised value is the starting point for the assessed value, before any assessment ratios and exemptions are applied.