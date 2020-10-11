GST to be imposed on wellness centres depending on service provided

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Oct 11, 2020

The Gujarat bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling has called for the imposition of a GST of 18% on services offered under different packages at wellness centres. The applicant operates an enterprise offering physical, psychological and spiritual wellness services and in their application to the AAR stated that they were exempt from service tax in the present GST regime and sought an advance ruling to clarify if they were exempt under GST as well. While hospitals and health centres are exempt under GST, the AAR observed that therapy offered by the wellness centre is strictly on a residential basis. The AAR held that a GST of 18% would be imposed on the composite supply of services in the same manner as is imposed on hotels, inn, guest houses and clubs.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
India
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.