GST to be imposed on wellness centres depending on service provided

The Gujarat bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling has called for the imposition of a GST of 18% on services offered under different packages at wellness centres. The applicant operates an enterprise offering physical, psychological and spiritual wellness services and in their application to the AAR stated that they were exempt from service tax in the present GST regime and sought an advance ruling to clarify if they were exempt under GST as well. While hospitals and health centres are exempt under GST, the AAR observed that therapy offered by the wellness centre is strictly on a residential basis. The AAR held that a GST of 18% would be imposed on the composite supply of services in the same manner as is imposed on hotels, inn, guest houses and clubs.