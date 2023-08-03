2023 Ohio tax-free weekend is August 4–6

The Ohio sales tax holiday begins at 12:00 a.m. on Friday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday. If a seller is located outside of Ohio, in another state or country, the time in effect at the seller’s location governs whether the exemption applies.

For instance, if an Ohio consumer were to purchase a $59 dress from a California retailer at 1:00 a.m. ET on August 4, the retailer would need to charge the consumer sales tax because it would be 10:00 p.m. PT on August 3 for the retailer. Yet if the consumer were to wait to purchase the dress at 1:00 a.m. ET on August 7, the retailer would not apply Ohio sales tax to the transaction because it would be 10:00 p.m. PT on August 6 in California.