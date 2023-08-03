2023 Ohio tax-free weekend is August 4–6

Yes! Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina all have a tax-free weekend August 4, 5, and 6. Additionally, the Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday that began July 24 will end on August 6.
There are also sales tax holidays in a few other states on some of those days:
We provide state-specific information and other helpful sales tax holiday tips in our 2023 sales tax holidays blog.
Overlapping sales tax holidays complicate sales tax compliance for businesses that sell a variety of eligible products to consumers in multiple states. Retailers must monitor exact start and stop times and dates, pay attention to time zones, know how to handle layaway sales, returns, and shipping charges, and ensure sales tax isn’t applied to qualifying transactions in each state.
It's a lot, especially during the first weekend of August.
If you find sales tax holidays difficult to manage, now may be a good time to learn how automating tax compliance can help.