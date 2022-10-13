4 questions to ask when creating a CAS practice

How you get started with client accounting services depends on the type of firm you’re a part of:

If you’re the sole decision maker in your practice, congratulations! Your first step is a lot easier since you only have yourself to convince.

If you’re in a firm with one or more partners, or all of the partners are not you, first get leadership buy-in on the plan.

This is important because developing an advisory capability isn’t like adding most accounting service offerings. Preparing a profit and loss statement, filing income tax returns, bookkeeping, payroll — each has a predetermined set of steps that tend to be externally defined.

Taking on advisory services is more of an entrepreneurial endeavor: You’re partnering with each individual client. You can create parameters, but each relationship is different with its own requirements and peculiarities. Client accounting services is a long game, and should be properly nurtured as you implement it.

Invest in the right people

Build a team of CPAs, CFO advisors, compliance pros, and others who are dedicated to the CAS line of business. This means no splitting roles or borrowing bodies when tax season comes around. Invest fully in your advisory team.

For midsize and larger firms, consider appointing a client advisory services leader and empowering that leader to protect their team against internal “borrowing.”

Invest in the right technology

The reason client advisory services can be so profitable for accounting firms is the potential for automation. Because you’re making services available to multiple clients, you’ll be able to invest in the technology that makes accounting services more efficient and accurate than manual processes.

Invest in platforms that handle a lot of the accounting work itself, like:

General ledger

Inventory management

Bookkeeping

Tax compliance

Payroll

CRM

By automating tasks, you can focus on finding ways to help your clients improve their business and dedicate time to building your relationships.

Because you’ll likely build your tech stack over time, it’s important to choose API-friendly platforms that integrate with multiple partners. Avoid locking yourself into specific vendors or creating dead-end solutions that limit growth potential.