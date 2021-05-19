Ecommerce adoption has been steadily growing for years; the COVID-19 pandemic just sped things up. Ecommerce grew 44% between 2019 and 2020 alone, but there was another big change that has impacted online retail: South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.
South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. is the 2018 Supreme Court decision that allowed states to require remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax. That means a lot of those new ecommerce transactions now require sales tax in different states where the seller has no physical presence. Online transactions may be subject to sales tax or value-added tax in different countries as well.
As a result, the number and overall complexity of sales tax returns required for clients can increase exponentially. A client that previously filed four or five sales tax returns per year may now have to file up to 20 or more. The additional time and effort to prepare, file, and remit sales tax returns can eat into productivity and profitability for accounting firms.
Automation can speed up and improve the sales tax returns process to allow practices to expand globally with the ease of the latest technology. Accounting firms can better serve their clients by saving time that would otherwise be spent on laborious manual tasks. That includes manually preparing and filing each and every sales tax return.
The result is an efficient and effective sales tax returns service that can impact profitability. And not only accounting firms can benefit from automation. CFOs across a range of industries are adopting automation to improve operational efficiency.