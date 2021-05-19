Taxes and technology are evolving at a rapid pace. Everything from how clients operate to how people shop has undergone a drastic transformation. The seismic shift in the market has also made clients and online sellers reassess how they view their accounting partners.

These changes have impacted sales tax perhaps more than any other type of tax. New complications have many ecommerce clients grappling with maintaining compliance. As a result, they’re seeking more guidance from their accounting experts than ever before.

Businesses want support navigating the convoluted sea of changing sales tax rules and regulations, and they’re looking to their accountants for advice. This has accounting professionals seeking ways to do more with what they already have.

How are accounting practices making this happen? They’re improving efficiency by working smarter, not harder, through the power of sales tax automation.