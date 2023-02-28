4 ways exemption certificate noncompliance can hurt cash flow

Perhaps the most obvious way noncompliance can affect your business is in the event of an audit. In addition to missing documents, noncompliance includes:
- Using expired certificates on new purchases
- Having the wrong certificates on file
- Accepting partially or improperly filled documents
In any of these cases, an auditor can assess back taxes, penalties, and fees.
In some cases, auditors use a statistical sample to assess a broader period. For example, if you’re being evaluated for three years, an auditor may select a representative three-month period. Any violations within that quarter are applied to the 36-month assessment. Which means a $2,000 error could cost your business $24,000 plus any penalties, interest, or fees.
On behalf of your bottom line: Ouch!