4 ways exemption certificate noncompliance can hurt cash flow

During the pandemic, a broad shift to ecommerce became a lifeline for both businesses and consumers. As the world adjusts to a new normal, buying and selling online remains a reliable way of doing business. According to Statista, global ecommerce is projected to grow to nearly $7.5 trillion in sales worldwide by 2025.

Manufacturers are experiencing this on both ends, fulfilling orders and purchasing goods via online transactions. Many have also shifted into the retail space by selling directly to consumers.



While broadening vendor pools and customer markets can make for increased agility, these strategies can also create complications for sales tax compliance — especially when it comes to exemption certificates.



Mismanaging exemptions can be costly. Here are four ways improper certificate management can hurt your bottom line:

