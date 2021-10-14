4 ways to manage exemption certificates for B2B online sales

Exemption certificates verify that a business is not liable for sales tax on an otherwise taxable product. Reasons vary as to why an organization may hold an exemption certificate, but most often, it’s attributed to the type of company or purpose of the purchase — such as a purchase made for resale.
For example, in some states such as Colorado, exclusively charitable, educational, religious, or scientific organizations can apply for tax-exempt status, permitting them to purchase merchandise and services without paying sales tax. Illinois grants exemption for purchases of machinery and other equipment that will be used primarily to produce or assemble products for wholesale or retail sale.