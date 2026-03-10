The construction industry is expected to grow steadily, with U.S. construction output projected to rise approximately 4.4% in 2026, supported by increasing investment.

But continued growth across states and across a range of project types and contract structures adds complexity to sales and use tax compliance. Tax laws can vary based on where work is performed, the nature of the services provided, the materials used in the project, and how the contract is structured.

Applying tax correctly is critical. Misclassifications, improper exemption handling, or reporting errors can result in compliance gaps. As tax authorities rely more heavily on data and analytics, contractors benefit from a proactive, well-documented compliance approach. As operations scale, AI-powered tax compliance solutions can help construction businesses improve accuracy, manage multijurisdiction requirements, and reduce manual effort.

This blog discusses five foundational sales tax rules construction contractors should understand to help manage risk and support informed decision-making.