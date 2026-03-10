Sales tax rules vary by state, and construction projects are often treated differently depending on property type, contract structure, and how materials are incorporated into real property.
In many states, whether a contract is based on a lump sum or time and materials can affect how and when sales or use tax is applied to materials and billed to customers.
Use tax may apply when materials are purchased without the appropriate sales tax being charged at the time of sale, for example, when materials are sourced from vendors in another state.
Not necessarily. Whether an exemption applies to a construction project depends on state rules, how the transaction is structured, and if proper documentation is obtained.