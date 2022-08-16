6 things to budget for when building your ecommerce business

Over the last few years, several factors have made ecommerce even more ubiquitous. A few key shifts:

The COVID-19 pandemic cemented online shopping habits ahead of projected timelines.

Supply chain issues laid bare the necessity of expanding sources for materials and products.

Continued growth and simplification of international commerce made online retail an increasingly beneficial option.

No matter the reason you’re opening your digital doors, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to running a successful ecommerce store. Chief among them: the cost of doing online business. While fulfillment, storage, and shipping costs are some of the more obvious expenses you might incur, you’ll also need to budget the all-in costs to start and maintain your new site.



Here are six major costs to factor in when starting up your ecommerce business:

