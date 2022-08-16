6 things to budget for when building your ecommerce business

How well your business manages inventory can have a huge impact on its success or failure, but managing inventory can be overwhelming, at least at first.
Tools like order management software can help you:
- Track the status of your orders at every step in the process.
- Analyze inventory to improve item data management.
This can result in more automation, higher order volume, and inventory reduction.
Retail inventory management software can be a useful tool to invest in too. It gives you a centralized overview of your operations and helps to automate many processes, like order fulfillment and accounting