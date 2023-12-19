Lodging tax collection and remittance for OTAs

Unfortunately, remitting lodging tax isn’t as simple as:
Step 1 Collect tax
Step 2 Send tax to state
Step 3 Relax
With occupancy tax, you must identify which taxes you’ve collected and remit them to the proper authority. For example, if you collect state and local lodging taxes, you may have to remit separately to the state, county, and city, depending on the location. And again, depending on how the locality determines obligations, you may need to remit tax to some authorities while the property owner remits tax to others.
Collecting insufficient taxes at the time of booking or check-in can also leave you in a bind. Chasing down and collecting missing tax from customers is nigh impossible, which means any tax shortfall comes out of your own bottom line.
Per usual with taxes, each jurisdiction has its own filing schedule and process. You’ll need to familiarize yourself with the rules for each location where you have listings. After all, failing to file correctly or on time can result in penalties and fees. And you don’t get partial credit if you accidentally send your return to the wrong tax authority.
Again, tax professionals are your friend here. Working with third parties who know the laws inside and out can significantly reduce your risk of errors when it comes to filing in multiple states, counties, and cities.