Lodging tax collection and remittance for OTAs

Unlike sales tax, lodging tax is applied in every state. Even in California and Alaska, which don’t have a state-level lodging tax, local jurisdictions can and do apply their own tax rates. Naturally, each jurisdiction has its own lodging tax rates and rules for how and when they’re applied.

Beyond location, other factors can affect which taxes are applied and at what rate. Things like the type of property, size of the business, and number of occupants all contribute to how hospitality taxes are applied.

But beyond figuring out what rate to charge in a given location, it’s important to identify who’s responsible for collecting and remitting the taxes — especially for rooms or homes booked via an OTA. A few examples of collection requirements:

Some states require the OTA to collect all of the taxes on the net rate and the markup

Some states require the OTA to collect taxes only on their markup

Some states have voluntary collection agreements (VCAs) and allow the OTA to collect state-level taxes but require property owners to collect local taxes

Some states let the OTA and property owner determine who collects what

Marketplace facilitator laws have changed the obligations in some states — but not all of them. While many states consider online travel agencies to be marketplaces, others, like Washington state, exempt OTAs from marketplace facilitator rules. But regardless of whether an OTA is classified as a marketplace, they typically have to collect at least some taxes. Even if a state deems the property owners responsible for the tax on resort fees or rental rates, an OTA is obligated to collect and remit tax on at least the markup.

Therefore, the first step in collecting and remitting taxes is identifying where you’re responsible for which types of lodging taxes. We recommend consulting a tax professional, especially if your OTA lists properties in multiple states.