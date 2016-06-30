A guide to click-through nexus

On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court overruled Quill’s physical presence requirement in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. South Dakota had challenged the physical presence rule, arguing that an out-of-state business could establish nexus through “economic and virtual contacts” with a state (economic nexus), not merely physical presence. The court agreed.
The Wayfair opinion made only a passing reference to click-through nexus; nonetheless, it could eventually have a significant impact on state click-through nexus laws. States have long had trouble enforcing click-through nexus because it’s hard for tax authorities to determine which remote businesses have an affiliate program. Enforcement should be easier now that states have the authority to tax remote sales.
However, in Wayfair, the Supreme Court praised South Dakota for providing safe harbor for small sellers: South Dakota’s law provides an exception for businesses with less than $100,000 in gross sales or fewer than 200 transactions in South Dakota in the previous or current calendar year. While the Supreme Court didn’t create a bright-line test requiring a similar small-seller exception, the fact that it called out South Dakota’s threshold is significant.
Most state click-through nexus laws are substantially lower than the $100,000 sales/200 transactions threshold adopted by South Dakota. It remains to be seen whether these laws will be challenged for not providing a larger small-seller exception. Connecticut has already increased its threshold since the Wayfair decision.
Whatever happens tomorrow, it’s imperative for businesses to know how click-through nexus can affect them today.
If you’re a small business using click-through marketing or affiliate programs to drive sales, you need to know:
- Which states have laws that can create nexus for you through affiliate referrals
- What the minimum sales thresholds are for the click-through nexus states
- Where your referrals originate, so you can see if any click-through nexus laws apply to those transactions