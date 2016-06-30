A guide to click-through nexus

Until June 2018, sales tax nexus in the United States was based on physical presence. In 1992, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota that a business can only be required to collect sales tax for a state if it has a physical presence in the state.

To increase sales tax collections despite this physical presence restriction, many states broadened their definitions of physical presence to include click-through, or affiliate, nexus. An out-of-state business establishes click-through nexus in a state when an in-state business receives a commission for referring a certain amount of sales to the out-of-state seller, as through a website link (“clicking through”).

New York was the first state to create a click-through nexus law, in 2008. Since then, approximately 20 states have adopted click-through nexus (see list below).