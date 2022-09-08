A sales tax compliance guide for nonprofits

Starting a nonprofit organization can be extremely rewarding, but it’s no easy task. And when it comes to sales tax compliance, there are quite a few considerations to keep in mind. While most people are aware that nonprofits are often exempt from paying federal and state income tax, the regulations that surround sales tax compliance aren’t as black and white.

There are several important things to note regarding sales tax compliance for nonprofits. This guide can help your organization understand what’s involved so it can maintain compliance and run smoothly.