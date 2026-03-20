How agentic AI helps manufacturers reduce audit risk

Manufacturers who try to manage tax compliance manually could find themselves making the kinds of errors that result in fines and penalties after an audit.

Agentic AI can help businesses proactively address key pain points that auditors target, including exempt sales and use tax.

In addition to reducing audit risk, automation can help manufacturers scale with greater ease and focus resources on more profitable initiatives

Manufacturers face an increasingly challenging tax compliance landscape, thanks to complex indirect tax rules, evolving requirements for exemption certificates, and use tax obligations that can be difficult to understand.

Trying to navigate those challenges requires time and resources, of course. But there’s an even bigger burden potentially lying in wait: an audit. And if your business doesn’t have compliance locked down, you could be at risk of fines, penalties, and a whole lot of frustration.

Think it won’t happen to you? Think again. In a 2021 survey by Avalara and Potentiate, manufacturers had the highest audit rate (18%) among respondents. That’s because taxing authorities know just as well as you do how tough this all is — and they get the most bang for their buck when auditors find errors.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Manufacturers today have compliance solutions that are far more powerful than they were even just a few years ago. These save time through automation, enhance accuracy through agentic AI, and reduce the risk of mistakes that can prove costly in an audit.