How agentic AI helps manufacturers reduce audit risk

Exemptions can be a minefield for manufacturing businesses: Some sales are taxable, some are fully exempt, some are partially exempt. And any exempt sale requires the seller to collect and store a certificate documenting the exemption, with requirements that vary among different states and jurisdictions. (Those certificates expire, too, so you aren’t off the hook even if you get it right the first time.)
Despite this complexity, over half of businesses still manage their certificates manually, according to a 2023 survey. That brings a lot of possibilities into play, and most of them aren’t good: Certificates can be lost or filed haphazardly, making it difficult to provide information during an audit. They can expire without you knowing it, putting you at risk of making exempt sales to repeat customers without the right documentation. And some certificates are invalid because of issues that are easy to miss, such as an incorrect date.
Even if it’s a sale that you 100% know should be exempt, you have to have proof. The tax authorities aren’t about to take your word for it.
That’s why manufacturers who regularly make exempt sales should consider automation. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management covers every step, from validating certificates to storing and organizing them — both lowering the risk of error and the level of effort required to manage it all. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management can:
Use AI to validate exemption certificates right when they’re received
Route and store certificates with minimal manual intervention
Alert you when certificates are about to expire
Help you retrieve documentation for audits and other needs
It’s proactive compliance that doesn’t just help you when you’re facing an audit — automating your exemption certificate management also means you can scale more easily.