LLMs that aren’t purpose-built tax solutions can misread tax laws or miss effective dates. Without expert validation, they may apply outdated or future rates incorrectly. Tax rules and applicability can be quite complicated too.
In a real scenario, Avalara identified the correct 10.2% Bellevue sales tax rate for October 2025, while a leading LLM based chatbot used the upcoming 2026 rate. The expert-backed tax content provided by Avalara AvaTax supported accurate results.
Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ combines AI-driven automation with verified tax content and human expertise to help ensure accurate and compliant results.