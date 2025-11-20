When a search for a sales tax rate put Avalara AvaTax and large language model (LLM) AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot to the test, Avalara came out on top.

In October 2025, a third party AI chatbot told a user the combined sales tax rate in Bellevue, Washington, was 10.3%. According to Avalara AvaTax, the combined sales tax rate for Bellevue in October 2025 was 10.2%.

Which tool was right?

Avalara AvaTax gave the correct rate. The sales tax rate for Bellevue was 10.2% in October 2025. The rate will increase to 10.3%, but not until January 1, 2026.