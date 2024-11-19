Alaska removes economic nexus transaction threshold

Sales tax nexus is a connection between a taxing jurisdiction (e.g., a state) and a business that creates a sales tax obligation for the business. With economic nexus, that connection is economic in nature. Sales tax nexus can also be established through physical presence, referrals, and ties to in-state affiliates.

States won the authority to tax remote sales via economic nexus on June 21, 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Today, every state with a general sales tax has an economic nexus law.

All economic nexus laws provide safe harbor for businesses with little economic activity in the state, though actual safe harbor thresholds (aka, economic nexus thresholds) vary from state to state. There are currently six different state economic nexus thresholds:

$100,000

$100,000 or 200 transactions

200 transactions $100,000 and 200 transactions

200 transactions $250,000

$500,000

$500,000 and 100 transactions

In Alaska, the economic nexus threshold through December 31, 2024, is $100,000 in gross sales or 200 separate transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. As noted above, it will be $100,000 in gross sales only in the state in the current or previous year, starting January 1, 2025.