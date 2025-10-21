Always on: How Avalara keeps you online when others can’t

On October 20, a major cloud provider experienced a significant outage, impacting thousands of businesses across industries, from global retailers and airlines to logistics, financial services, and technology platforms.

Avalara customers, however, stayed online and operational.

When disruption strikes, every second matters. That’s why Avalara was built with resilience by design. At the heart of our infrastructure is an Active-Active architecture, a system engineered to detect issues in real time, respond automatically, and reroute data traffic seamlessly across environments without any action from our customers.

Within seconds of identifying the outage, AvaTax instantly redirected traffic to an alternate cloud environment.